By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Days before the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals played against each other in Week 14 on Monday, Cardinals defensive coordinator appeared to throw a bit of shade at the play-calling of New England which is partly handled by Matt Patricia.

Well, Patricia and the Patriots had the last laugh, as their offense was just too much for Joseph’s defense to handle, with New Eng land coming away with a 27-13 road win. In any case, there seems to be no bad blood between Joseph and Patricia, as the former was seen approaching Patricia shortly after the conclusion of the contest.

That must of been a weird conversation between Vance Joseph and Matt Patricia. pic.twitter.com/ahAmdOJ9OO — Joe Kayata (@NBC10_Joe) December 13, 2022

More via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk:

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph found Matt Patricia during postgame handshakes Monday night. Joseph did most of the talking, and while it’s unknown exactly what was said, it did appear he told Patricia his pregame comments about Patricia’s play calling were “nothing personal.”

The Patriots compiled a total of 328 yards against the Cardinals, who were not that far behind with 323 yards. However, New England was able to reach the red zone more than Arizona, 4-3, and converted twice on those opportunities inside the 20-yard line. It could have been a much different story if the Cardinals didn’t lose quarterback Kyler Murray early in the game due to a knee injury.

Nevertheless, the Patriots are moving forward, as they prepare for a Week 15 assignment against the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City this coming Sunday.

The Patriots have a 7-6 record, good for third in the AFC East division.