The New England Patriots will have only three wide receivers in the lineup when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The New England Patriots are currently gearing up for a road prime time matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday evening. Neither the Patriots nor the Steelers have had quite the campaigns that they had envisioned entering the 2023 season; however, the Patriots have been considerably worse, as New England currently sits with the second worst record in the NFL at 2-10.

Things will not get any easier for New England on Thursday night, as they will be going up against a strong Steelers defensive unit and will be doing so without the services of some of their most reliable playmakers. One late scratch for the contest was wide receiver DeVante Parker, out with a knee injury, who also joins receivers Demario Douglas (concussion) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) on the New England injury report, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

That leaves the Patriots with only three active wide receivers against the Steelers: former Steeler JuJu Smith Schuster, Jalen Reagor, and Tyquan Thornton. Not great news for a team that has struggled mightily on offense for essentially the entire 2023 season.

Perhaps the silver lining for New England is that the Steelers haven't been much better on that end of the field so far this year; however, Pittsburgh has been able to churn out a respectable record of 7-5 due to their vaunted defensive unit and some opportunistic plays from their offense when needed most.

The two teams are slated to kick off at 8:15 PM ET from Pittsburgh.