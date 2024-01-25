Patriots and former LSU football WR Kayshon Boutte has an arrest warrant out for him in Louisiana for allegedly illegally gambling on sports.

Current New England Patriots and former LSU football star Kayshon Boutte has an arrest warrant out for him as Louisiana State Police allege he made thousands of illegal bets while underage, including several on college football and even on LSU games.

“Former LSU WR Kayshon Boutte has been issued an arrest warrant in an online gambling investigation. He is alleged to have placed 8,900 (!) wagers while underage, including at least six on LSU football games,” The Athletic's college football Editor-in-Chief Stewart Madel reported Thursday.

Boutte played for the LSU football program from 2020-22, playing in 37 games and catching 131 balls for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns. The 6-foot, 197-pound pass-catcher was solid but inconsistent in college but his size and 4.5-second 40-yard dash speed led the Patriots to take a chance on him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Since entering the pros, Boutte has found little playing time with the Patriots under former head coach Bill Belichick. The wideout has made five NFL appearances in his career, all in 2023, and has just seven targets and two catches for 19 yards.

As of now, it looks like the Louisiana State Police are only investigating Kayshon Boutte for gambling underage and on college games. There is currently no indication that he has bet on any NFL games. Still, the NFL rules on sports betting are incredibly tough, and players have been suspended for half a season just for using legal gambling apps on team property. Players like Calvin Ridley, who have admitted to betting on NFL games, have gotten year-long suspensions.