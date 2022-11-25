Published November 25, 2022

By Conor Roche · 3 min read

Hunter Henry thought he had a touchdown reception in the middle of the third quarter during the New England Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.

The Patriots tight end made a grab right at the goal line on a third-and-goal play, appearing to secure the ball and reach into the end zone for a touchdown that would’ve given the Patriots a 30-23 lead. The officials initially ruled the play as a reception and a touchdown, but after a several-minute-long review, Henry’s reception was taken away as it was ruled the ball hit the ground.

This catch by Hunter Henry was called incomplete 🤔pic.twitter.com/PqKqyStiph — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 25, 2022

Henry seemed to accept the result of the review when asked about the play following the game. However, he still seemed like the officials got the call wrong following the review.

“They called it – I don’t know. They called what they called,” Henry said. “I believe I caught it. But they made the call and I’ve just got to live with it.”

Hunter Henry: Believe I caught the ball; they made the call, have to live with it. pic.twitter.com/gtYGk0PENK — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 25, 2022

Several other people had a similar reaction to the Patriots’ touchdown being taken off the board, especially considering how long it took to review the play. Henry shared what the officials told him as to why the play was overturned.

“They said it hit the ground,” Henry said. “But my hand – I believe my hand was under the ball. The hand was under the ball with hitting the ground, which is what caused it to jump up. I’ve just got to live with it. They made the call, so.”

Henry again stated his confidence that he had made catch when asked if he had full control of the ball in his hands.

“I did. My hand was under it,” Henry said. “Even when it hit the ground. But they made the call so, that’s it.”

The Patriots ended up kicking a field goal to go up 26-23 at the time. While they took the lead there, a touchdown could’ve changed the game. If the initial call on the field was upheld, the Patriots would’ve been trailing by three points instead of seven when they had the ball in Vikings territory in the final minutes.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones didn’t want to blame the call as the reason for the Patriots’ loss. Instead, he pointed to the fact that the Patriots went 0-for-3 in the red zone, which gave them nine points in those situations as opposed to potentially 21 points.

“The refs have a job to do and they looked at the review and ruled it incomplete. So, we’ve got to move on from that play and play the rest of the game,” Jones said. “There was plenty of time left and there were other times we could’ve punched it in and it wouldn’t have been an issue. So, kind of the same issue there. We did some good things but obviously not enough in the long run.

“One call can’t determine the outcome. We’ve got to be able to do better, so it’s not even close.”

Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t want to share his thoughts on the play when asked about if after the game.

“Why don’t you guys go to them with your pool reporter and ask them about the play?” Belichick said. “Isn’t that what you do?”

Bill Belichick was not thrilled when asked about the Hunter Henry catch 😬 pic.twitter.com/EYXxRduEPZ — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 25, 2022

Henry arguably had his best game of the season on Thursday, recording three receptions for 63 yards with a touchdown. New England fell to 6-5 on the season with the loss.