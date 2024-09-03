It was a shock for some when Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said that Drake Maye “outplayed” Jacoby Brissett last week, especially when the veteran Brisset was announced as the starting quarterback. With the original comments made on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, Mayo went back on the program and clarified his comments due to the playing time of both players during the preseason.

“I should have given more context to the comment at the time,” Mayo said Tuesday. “Drake had more playing time in the preseason than Jacoby, and that was intentional.”

The statistics back up what Mayo says as while Maye recorded 192 yards and a touchdown while completing 21 of 34 passes for where Brissett only had 15 passing attempts. There is no doubt that they don't want to rush Maye to action so soon.

“We talk about, not only in the game, but also in practices, getting those mental reps, and he’ll know what every play is,” Mayo said. “He’ll make his checks and stuff on the sideline and continue to develop that way. And he’ll develop through practice. He’ll get reps [still] with the first team and also the show team.”

However, there is no doubt that if Brissett struggles mightily, Mayo insinuates that other options would be looked at which means putting Maye in the game for some real-time reps.

“If you’re not playing well, if he’s not giving the best chance to win games, no matter the position, then we have to look at different options,” Mayo said. “And I think that’s healthy stress. I think that’s healthy competition.”

Jerod Mayo's on Patriots' Drake Maye outplaying Jacoby Brissett

Looking at the original comments, Mayo would talk about the so-called “competition” according to Boston.com between the quarterbacks where it always seemed, especially from the preseason snaps, that they were saving Brissett and wanted to further develop Maye. However, there have been other rookies that have been named starters such as Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos, Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears, and Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders.

“What I will say is that this is a true competition,” Mayo said last week. “It wasn’t fluff or anything like that. It’s true competition and I would say at this current point, Drake has outplayed Jacoby.”

“Now, in saying that, we have to take in the full body of work,” Mayo continued. “Going back to the spring and beginning of training camp and we’ll see where we end up but those are the kind of conversations that will happen here over the next couple of days.”

Mayo would even be asked about those statements the day after they were made post the preseason finale where he spoke more about why Brissett had been in the conversation to start if Maye was outperforming him.

“I would say it’s a combination of Drake becoming more comfortable and he’s climbing the ranks and Jacoby having a better overall command of the operation. And who knows? It may change,” Mayo said. “We figured all along that we have a 1A and 1B. It’s a competition and that’s definitely a huge conversation here over the next couple of days on how we want to approach it.”

The Patriots open the season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.