My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Lamar Jackson has officially requested a trade off of the Baltimore Ravens, and one team that is continuing to get linked to him is the New England Patriots. Team owner Robert Kraft came out and said that his friend Meek Mill told him that Jackson wanted to play for the Patriots, and with Mac Jones struggling in his sophomore campaign, the Pats could conceivably look to upgrade at the quarterback position.

Jackson and New England’s head coach Bill Belichick clearly have an affinity for each other, but former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel said that Jackson shouldn’t want to play for Belichick. Samuel has been vocal about his disdain for Belichick previously, and he comes after him again here with rumors of Jackson wanting to join the Patriots swirling.

Via Asante Samuel:

“Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick.”

Samuel has attacked Belichick in the media quite a bit lately, and he has made it clear that he doesn’t believe Belichick is a very good coach. Samuel got his start in the NFL with the Patriots, and had some of the most productive seasons of his career there. But it’s clear that there’s some bad blood between Samuel and Belichick for whatever reason here.

Luckily for Samuel, the Patriots are reportedly not interested in pursuing Jackson, and seem intent on giving Jones a shot at figuring things out heading into the third season of his career. Jackson remains without a true top-tier suitor, but according to Samuel, Jackson should just be pleased the Pats don’t want him.