As the preseason winds down and the regular season looms on the horizon, the New England Patriots face a crucial decision: Who will start at quarterback? Veteran Jacoby Brissett, who left the field with a shoulder injury during New England's preseason game against the Washington Commanders, has sparked speculation about the starting quarterback for the Patriots. With rookie sensation Drake Maye making a solid case for New England's starting role, head coach Jerod Mayo might soon have to make a tough call. The debate on who should start for the Patriots has been nonstop since New England selected Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft. NFL insider Michael Lombardi shared his thoughts on the situation during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“Well, if I were in New England, I would play Brissett only because I think their offensive line is in such a state of disarray that I wouldn’t want to hurt the young rookies' progress,” said Lombardi. “I think he’s looked very good. I think he shows he has a future, but preseason is way different than the regular season. I think they signed Brissett for a purpose, and until they can protect the young quarterback, there’s no reason to put him out there.”

Why the Patriots shouldn't start Drake Maye

Lombardi’s cautious approach echoes the sentiments of former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who recently appeared on the same show. When asked about his thoughts on the quarterback situation, Belichick said, “I don’t think you really know how anybody is playing in the preseason, especially at the quarterback position. Most of those games are very basic, and I put more stock in what the players are doing in practice.”

Despite what some might think, there’s no denying that Maye has been impressive in the preseason. With Brissett sidelined, Maye took the reins against the Commanders and showcased his skills. Over five first-half series, he completed 13-of-20 passes for 126 yards and added a touchdown to his stat line. Maye's Patriots heroics against Washington were just another part of an impressive preseason debut.

Maye's numbers weren't flashy but satisfying, completing 62.7% of his passes and throwing zero interceptions. However, for now, the 21-year-old could continue his learning curve while waiting for the opportunity that could knock on his door anytime during the season. New England will have to name a starting quarterback soon, and although it's up in the air, it might not be a surprise if Maye is relegated to backup to begin his NFL career.