If a Kirk Cousins trade happens before the NFL trade deadline on October 31, the New England Patriots are the most likely destination, at least according to oddsmakers. One sportsbook lists nine NFL teams the Minnesota Vikings could trade their quarterback to, and of those options, the Patriots have the lowest odds.

The Patriots are +300 favorites to land Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in a trade, according to BetOnline. With Minnesota at 2-4 through six games and superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson out for at least another three games, the NFC North franchise might be looking to deal its veteran signal-caller.

New England makes a lot of sense, as Mac Jones is struggling mightily, and backups Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham are not ready for primetime at best. Additionally, the Pats and Bill Belichick are always in win-now mode, and a veteran QB like Cousins could help the team win games in 2023. Plus, Cousins has a full no-trade clause and a winning organization like the Patriots might be somewhere he would consider accepting a trade to.

As for the other eight teams BetOnline thinks could potentially be Cousins destinations, they are the Washington Commanders (+400), Tennessee Titans (+400), Pittsburgh Steelers (+500), Arizona Cardinals (+700), Chicago Bears (+800), New York Jets (+1200), Indianapolis Colts (+1200), and Denver Broncos (+2000).

All of these destinations make some sense, as they all feature struggling or injured quarterbacks right now. However, most don’t make a ton of sense for one reason or another, be it the fact that they will likely draft a QB in 2024, have young QBs on the roster, or don’t have the draft capital or salary cap space to make a deal work.

If a Kirk Cousins trade does happen before the NFL trade deadline, it will likely be to a team that is not on this list, but which suffers a major QB injury in the next two games.