The New England Patriots are preparing to officially enter the Jerod Mayo era. However, the Patriots may not have their full offense in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tight end Hunter Henry has been removed from the injury report and is slated to play. Running back Antonio Gibson is still carrying a questionable tag into the contest, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Henry was dealing with a foot injury while Gibson is battling through a hamstring problem.

The tight end was able to practice in full through the week, pointing to his full participation against the Bengals. With a new quarterback in Jacoby Brissett, Henry should once again serve as the top option at tight end.

He'll be entering his fourth season in New England, having already appeared in 48 games. Henry has caught 133 passes for 1,531 yards and 17 touchdowns. He failed to crack 500 yards in 2023, but his six touchdowns show Hunter Henry should remain a key red zone threat for the Pats.

Antonio Gibson joined New England as a free agent after spending the first four years of his career with the Washington Commanders. His rushing numbers fell off a cliff over his past two seasons, including a 265 yard and one touchdown performance in 2023. However, he caught 48 passes for 389 yards and two scores. He has 172 receptions for 1,283 yards and seven scores over his career. If healthy, Gibson should serve as a bit of lightning to Rhamondre Stevenson's thunder.

The keyword there being health. New England will need all the firepower they can get going up against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Whether it was Brissett or Maye under quarterback, the Patriots knew they needed major changes on offense. Henry keeps some of the old while Gibson brings something new. All the same in New England's eyes, the Patriots are simply hoping they're both on the field in Week 1.