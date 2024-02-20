The offseason moves continue

The rebuild continues out on the East Coast. With a fresh start in mind to begin Jerod Mayo's term, the New England Patriots just released a couple of veteran players. Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and safety Adrian Phillips will be parting ways with the team, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The #Patriots are also releasing veteran safety Adrian Phillips, per source. So two veterans on defense gone as New England gets younger in the post-Bill Belichick era. https://t.co/3bpB83aMjk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 19, 2024

Guy won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2019 and has spent a total of seven seasons in New England. Throughout his tenure, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound DL accumulated 379 combined tackles (202 solo and 177 assisted), 37 quarterback hits, 22 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks during the regular season. In four postseason appearances, Guy managed 26 combined tackles (15 solo, 11 assisted), and 1.5 sacks.

Phillips, on the other hand, spent four seasons with the Patriots. The 31-year-old safety played a total of 67 regular season games for New England, tallying 284 combined tackles (179 solo and 105 assisted), 16 passes defended, 13 tackles for loss and one touchdown courtesy of an interception.

Both Guy and Phillips played under coach Bill Belichick, who was recently released by the team following a 24-season tenure. With both aging players gone as well, the Patriots seem to be heading in the direction of assembling a younger roster for 2024. Still, Lawrence Guy and Adrian Phillips have some gas left in their tanks, and other teams in need of veteran experience could use either on their lineups.

Safe to say, the Patriots letting go of familiar faces does indeed signal a new beginning for the franchise. It may be an adjustment period, but with the team struggling, the only way to go is up. And more often than not, change is needed to pave the way for better days.