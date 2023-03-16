Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Former Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp and former Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel will visit the New England Patriots on Thursday, according to multiple sources.

“The #Patriots are hosting #Rams FA safety Taylor Rapp on a visit that begins today, source said,” wrote NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport. “The versatile defender could find a home in New England.”

Rapp, a one-time Super Bowl champ with Los Angeles, spent four seasons with the Rams after he was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. The 6-foot defensive back played in 57 games and started in 48 for Los Angeles, racking up 303 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, nine interceptions and five quarterback hits as he switched between the free and strong safety positions. He earned a season-high 12 tackles in a 26-10 win by the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium, a game that saw quarterback Bryce Perkins complete 13 of his 23 pass attempts and one touchdown.

Andrew Van Ginkel played in 56 games and started in 31 for the Dolphins after being picked in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. He played in 17 games and started five for Miami in 2022. Van Ginkel took snaps in matchups against the Patriots in Week 1 and Week 17. The 6-foot-4-inch linebacker started in Week 17, combining for three tackles, deflecting one pass and earning one quarterback hit as New England took a 23-21 victory in Gillette Stadium.

New England’s defense ranked at the fifth-best spot in the NFL in passing completion percentage with 61.1%.

On Wednesday, the Patriots brought former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster aboard with a three-year, $33 million deal. $22.5 million will be earned over the first two seasons, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Excited for my next chapter in New England,” Smith-Schuster wrote. I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me.”