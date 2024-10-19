After opening the 2024 season with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, the New England Patriots have lost five straight games. New England will head to England to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday. Starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson was ruled out for the Patriots’ Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans. But the fourth-year pro should be back on the field in Week 7.

New England expects Stevenson to play Sunday against the Jaguars, according to Adam Schefter on X. The NFL insider notes that the Patriots opted against elevating a running back from the practice squad for the matchup, a clear indication that the team plans on having Stevenson available.

Stevenson was forced to miss Week 6 due to a foot injury he picked up in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Antonio Gibson started in his place last Sunday but managed just 19 yards on 13 carries as the Patriots got demolished by the Texans.

Rhamondre Stevenson is ready to rejoin the Patriots in London

On Friday, Stevenson told reporters he felt confident in his ability to suit up for New England’s Week 7 clash with the Jaguars. The RB’s update came just after head coach Jerod Mayo called Stevenson a game-time decision, noting he missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

In five games this season, the 26-year-old back has carried the ball 77 times for 356 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 13 receptions for 37 yards. However, he has fumbled four times, turning the ball over twice.

After losing to the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, the Patriots decided to bench Jacoby Brissett. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye made his first start against the Texans in Week 6. New England selected Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 draft. He’ll take the field alongside Stevenson for the first time against the Jaguars in Week 7.

The Patriots are currently in last place in the AFC East. Both New England and Jacksonville are looking for their second win of the season Sunday.