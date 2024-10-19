Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski know Tom Brady better than most. Having been teammates with Brady on the New England Patriots and/or Tampa Bay Buccaneers for several years, though, the pair of popular Brady targets also had their moments of frustration with the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

On their ‘Dudes on Dudes' podcast, Gronkowski and Edelman each recounted a story about the time they were most annoyed with Brady.

“I remember my rookie year, it was my first punt return,” Edelman said. “I see Tom on the sideline, he was like, coaching me up on how to return a punt. He's like, ‘Just get up field! Just get up field!' I'm sitting there and I'm looking at him like, ‘This guy has never done this. He does not know what I'm feeling right now.' I was so annoyed with him, and then they re-punted it and I housed it and f—–g slammed the ball against the thing. I was so annoyed with him. He's never felt what it feels [like] when the guys are running full speed.”

Expand Tweet

Rob Gronkowski recounts time Tom Brady made him ‘sad' as Patriots rookie

For Gronkowski, who followed Brady to Tampa when the quarterback left the Patriots to sign with the Buccaneers in 2020, his moment of annoyance also came as a rookie and doubled as a moment of sadness.

“The defender was always outside of me [on a flag route], squatting at 10 yards. [Brady's] always like, ‘Get outside. You've got to get outside of the defender, or else I will never throw you the frickin' ball,'” Gronkowski said. “So I wasn't really that athletic as a rookie, [and] I couldn't get outside. And Brady just turns around in the meeting because it was on film, and he turns around and goes, ‘Gronk, I'm f—–g done throwing you the ball.'”

“And I got all sad. And Alge Crumpler started patting my leg and he's like, ‘It's OK, Gronk. He doesn't mean it.' And I was like, ‘Yeah, he does, Alge. He means it, man.' Let me tell you this, Tom, you were f—–g throwing me the ball like a thousand times after, but that fired me up. I was like ‘Oh all right, I'm gonna show this guy.' But that's the leadership he had. He was brutally honest, and he would frickin' get you to go to the next level.”

The results speak for themselves; Edelman and Gronkowski won three and four Super Bowls, respectively, with Brady throwing them the ball for more than a decade. They also each made millions as two of Brady's favorite targets; Gronkowski caught 8,384 regular-season passes from Brady (the most of any player), while Edelman caught 5,927, which ranks third-most for any Brady receiver.

Edelman finished his NFL career in New England by retiring with the Patriots in 2021. Unlike Edelman, who had a chance to do the same, Brady and Gronkowski concluded their respective careers in Tampa. Gronkowski, who had retired as a Patriot in 2019, returned a year later and played two seasons with the Buccaneers before retiring again for good in 2022.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, announced his retirement a few months before Gronkowski in 2022, although the quarterback changed his mind shortly thereafter and returned for what would be his 23rd and final season. After the 2022 season, Brady officially retired and, after a year off, became FOX's lead NFL color commentator.