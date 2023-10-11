Since 2000, Bill Belichick has helped the New England Patriots reach new heights. But as the Patriots continue to falter this season, Robert Kraft is considering a massive change.

In his time as head coach, Belichick has won 263 games and led New England to six Super Bowl champions. However, the Patriots have gotten out to just a 1-4 start this season. Those struggles have led Kraft to consider a shocking coaching change, via Jeff Howe of the Athletic.

The Patriots are coming off of two of their worst losses under Belichick and with Kraft as their owner. In Week 4, New England suffered their biggest blowout loss under Belichick, 38-3 against the Dallas Cowboys. They followed it up with their worst home loss under their HC against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, 34-0.

Belichick isn't Krafty

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Those losses have opened Kraft's eye to the dysfunction currently surrounding the Patriots. Their play on the field has only been matched by the chaos in the team's front office.

Alongside his head coach duties, Bill Belichick also functions as the team's general manager. He brought in Mac Jones as his quarterback, but that relationship seems to be deteriorating. Since last season, Belichick and Jones haven't been seeing eye-to-eye, leading to communication and overall trust issues on both sides, via Howe.

Furthermore, Robert Kraft isn't happy with Belichick's inability to get a big name wide receiver. Playing in the AFC East, the Miami Dolphins have Tyreek Hill, the Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs and the New York Jets Garrett Wilson. However, the Patriots' leading receiver is Kendrick Bourne, who has 218 yards receiving.

Bill Belichick has helped craft the Patriots into who they are. He will always be a legend in New England. But if things don't turn around – and soon – Kraft might have to make a difficult decision.