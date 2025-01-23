The Tennessee Titans turned the upcoming NFL draft on its head after announcing that the team would focus on talent and not position with the first overall pick. It had been assumed that the Titans would grab the quarterback of their choice after landing the top pick in the draft. The change in philosophy is bad news for the New England Patriots.

NFL insider Adam Schefter was asked to weigh in on the Titans’ intentions after President of Football Operations Chad Brinker said the team “Won’t pass on a generational talent with the first overall pick.” Schefter believes Tennessee is interested in Colorado’s Travis Hunter or Penn State’s Abdul Carter. Either way, it’s definitely not what the Patriots were anticipating.

“That quote told me that they are not locked in to taking a quarterback at one. That is not what New England wanted to hear, that quote today,” Schefter said via WEEI Afternoons on X.

The Patriots had a clear path to the top pick in the draft. A loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 would have set New England up with the first overall selection. Instead, the Patriots defeated Buffalo 23-16, surrendering the number one pick to the Titans.

Still, drafting fourth overall is not bad. And it’s even better when you already have a quarterback. With QB-needy teams picking ahead of them, it’s entirely conceivable that the Patriots’ top choice falls to them in the four spot. But the Titans’ unexpected draft strategy could be an onion in the ointment for New England.

The Patriots could miss out on Heisman Trophy winning WR/CB Travis Hunter

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter played wideout and cornerback for Colorado and he could certainly be considered the “generational talent” the Titans are loath to pass on. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is also high on most teams’ boards after he declared for the 2025 draft.

Now the Patriots could miss out on both players if the Titans are serious about passing on a quarterback with the first pick and either the Cleveland Browns or the New York Giants decide to follow suit.

New England hired former Titans’ head coach Mike Vrabel after one season with Jerod Mayo. Fortunately, the Patriots appear to have a franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, who the team selected third overall in the 2024 draft.

Despite Tennessee’s recent statement, many still believe the Titans will take a quarterback with the top pick. Mel Kiper Jr. currently has Tennessee taking Miami’s Cam Ward over Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.