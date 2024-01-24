Being the streamer for the broadcast was game winning for Peacock.

Peacock scored big by exclusively streaming the NFL's AFC Wild Card game with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.

NBCUniversal's Peacock event was the largest live-streamed event in U.S. history, Variety reports. It gained 23 million viewers and, during the game, had 30% of internet traffic. It's estimated the platform gained 2.8 million sign-ups for the major event.

Peacock produced big numbers for NFL AFC Wild Card game

Those are pretty good numbers, considering it had about 30 million subscribers beforehand.

This marks a first for playoff games and streaming as well. It's also the first time streamed content has made a playoff game available nationally.

Some fans threw a fit at having to subscribe to the service to watch the matchup, but anyone wanting to catch the game probably gave in and did so anyway. That said, the game was televised in local markets if you live in the Miami or Kansas City area.

There's no telling how many subscribers will remain with Peacock, but the game proved a good way to open the door to their content and hopefully keep them in.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the executive VP and COO of NFL Media, Hans Schroeder, said, “We were thrilled. It's pretty remarkable that the first time we put a wild card game on Peacock, it beats the same time slot, same broadcast partner the year before. That's awesome, and I mean it's a testament to how fans are changing and watching. It's a testament to what Comcast did to really build awareness there.”

A reported $100 million was paid by Comcast and NBCU to get streaming rights to the game.

Schroeder added, “We still believe broadcast is the biggest and widest platform. And so these are perfect opportunities to still leverage that and have the widest reach that we can, but use that in a way to build some of the newer platforms, in this case, Peacock.”