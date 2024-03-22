The New Orleans Pelicans stay in the state of Florida to take on the Miami Heat Friday night. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pelicans-Heat prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Pelicans are coming off a tough matchup with the Orlando Magic Thursday night. New Orleans has already lost to the Heat once this season, though.
In that game, Zion Williamson dropped 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. However, the Pelicans shot under 40 percent from the field, and they made just seven threes in the loss. The Pelicans are not dealing with many injuries heading into this game.
The Heat are 38-31 this season, and they have won three of their last four games. In their win over the Pelicans earlier this season, the Heat scored 106 points. Bam Adebayo had 24 points to lead the team while Jimmy Butler scored 23.
Duncan Robinson had 17 off the bench, as well. As a team, the Heat shot just 46.3 percent from the field, and just 68.0 percent from the free throw line. Robinson and Adebayo are both questionable for this game as they sat out Wednesday's win.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pelicans-Heat Odds
New Orleans Pelicans: +3 (-108)
Moneyline: +128
Miami Heat: -3 (-112)
Moneyline: -152
Over/Under: 209.5 (-110)
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Heat
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Sun
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pelicans have played pretty good defense this season. They are allowing the eighth-fewest points in the NBA, and that should help them in this game. Miami scores the fourth-fewest points per game, so the Pelicans defense should dominate.
They allowed just 106 points to the Heat in their first matchup, which is usually good enough to win. In fact, New Orleans is 30-5 when they allow less than 110 points this season. It would not be surprising to see them do it again in this game and cover the spread.
Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win
Miami can match the Pelicans on defense, and they can do it better. The Heat are top-five in points allowed per game, and teams attempt the third-fewest field goals per game against them. The Heat love to slow down the pace, and they need to just that in this one. If Miami can play at their pace, and force the Pelicans into bad shots, they will win this game at home.
Miami is 26-12 when they allow less than 110 points this season. That record improves to 21-6 when they allow less than 105 points. The Heat held the Pelicans to under 100 points in their first matchup, so they should have no problem matching that performance. Along with that, the Pelicans are on their second game in two nights, so they could be tired. Miami's defense will win this game for them.
Final Pelicans-Heat Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a low-scoring game. With that said, a game like this would favor the Heat. They can outlast opponents on the defensive end of the court, and they have the ability to get hot on offense. The Heat should win this game and cover the spread at home.
Final Pelicans-Heat Prediction & Pick: Heat -3 (-112)