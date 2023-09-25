Connor McDavid wowed the NHL world last season with his 153-point campaign, the highest point total the league has seen from a single player since 1996. Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby doesn’t think the Edmonton Oilers superstar will stop there.

Crosby said he could see McDavid notching 170 points this season, something that hasn’t been done since Penguins legend Mario Lemieux scored 199 during the 1988-89 season.

“I mean, I didn’t think 150 was going to be in the cards for him but he found a way to get there,” Crosby said, via Mike Zeisberger. “So, I don’t think anything is out of the question for him as far as numbers are concerned.

“He just finds a way to find another level time and time again, so I would never bet against him.”

McDavid topped the century mark for the third consecutive season and sixth time in eight NHL seasons last campaign, winning his third Hart Memorial Trophy as the league's MVP. He's led the league in scoring each of the last three seasons.

Crosby himself has scored 100 or more points six times with the Penguins in his career, last doing so during the 2018-2019 season.

McDavid drew comparisons to Crosby when he was drafted first overall in 2015. It took McDavid two fewer seasons to hit the 850-point mark than Crosby, though the Penguins star dealt with concussions early in his career.

At still just 26 years old, there's no telling what Connor McDavid's next few seasons could look like. He has a fan in Sidney Crosby though and the Penguins frontman will be keeping an eye on him this season.