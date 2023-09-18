Micah Parsons became an elite pass-rusher well before his time with the Dallas Cowboys. He was a star in college with Penn State football under head coach James Franklin and has continued that as a pro.

Franklin recently spoke about Parsons' competitiveness, part of what makes him one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

“He has elite championship traits,” Franklin said, via Matt Lombardo. “He's fiercely competitive, has explosive strength, he's smart, loose, can bend, and is strong and powerful. But, his competitive spirit is probably his best trait.”

Parsons already has three sacks this season in two games, both Cowboys wins. He was a first-team All-Pro in each of his first two NFL seasons and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting both seasons.

He had 6.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in two seasons with Penn State. He opted out of the 2020 season in which Penn State went 4-5, the program's only losing season since 2004.

Parsons is one of more than a dozen Penn State players in the NFL but he very well may be the best of them all. If he were to win the Defensive Player of the Year award with the Cowboys in 2023, it would put him in elite company in NFL history and possibly certify him as the best Penn State football player to ever play in the NFL.

James Frankin is keeping an eye on his former players and how could you not when it comes to a guy like Micah Parsons? He is truly a special talent and one of the most exciting players to watch in the NFL.