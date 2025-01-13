The Penn State football team has had a tough Monday in terms of the transfer portal as they have lost two players. Wide receiver Mehki Flowers will be leaving the Nittany Lions, and cornerback Cam Miller will be departing as well. Penn State's season came to a close last week as the team lost in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Notre Dame. The transfer portal will be a big part of the offseason, and the Nittany Lions will likely lose more talent as time goes on. Let's discuss Flowers first.

“Penn State wide receiver Mehki Flowers has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned,” Pete Nakos said in a post. “The former four-star recruit has also played at safety.”

Flowers did not get a lot of action during his time with the Penn State football team. He did not record any receptions during his career, but he did make a couple of plays on defense last season. In 2023, Flowers finished the year with two total tackles as he played safety, but he did not do anything during the 2024 season.

Now, Flowers is moving on from Penn State. It will be interesting to see what kind of attention he gets in the transfer portal as he was a four-star recruit, but he doesn't really have anything on tape from college for coaches to look at. Flowers is hoping that he will be able to showcase his talent more at his next stop.

Mekhi Flowers will be joined in the transfer portal by cornerback Cam Miller. Miller is also a former four-star recruit, and he has been with the Nittany Lions for a few years now.

“Penn State cornerback Cam Miller has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned,” Pete Nakos said in a post. “Former four-star recruit has 56 career tackles, 4 tackles for loss and an interception.”

Miller has been able to make an impact at Penn State over the course of the last three seasons. In 2022, he finished the year with just five total tackles, but he took a nice leap the next year. In 2023, Miller finished the season with 24 total tackles, three sacks, one pass defended and one interception.

This season was another solid one for Miller as he had 27 total tackles, five passes defended and one sack. Miller has been able to contribute on this Penn State defense, but he still looking to move on and find another school.

Miller was a four-star recruit out of high school and he has been able to put some good film together over the course of his college career. He is an experienced player that has been able to make an impact at the highest level in college football, so he should get a lot of attention in the transfer portal.

Transfer portal departures are never fun, but this is part of college football now. The Penn State football team will continue to see players depart, but they will also be able to bring in a good amount of talent from the portal.