As if Penn State football needed more motivation for this coming Saturday's showdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes at home, the school dropped an epic video trailer for its White Out game that will have its fans absolutely hyped.

With Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight playing in the background and clips of James Franklin plus Penn State football players and the White Out crowd at Beaver Stadium in University Park, it's really going to be hard for Nittany Lions supporters not to feel excited over the upcoming contest.

There's nothing like the Penn State White Out.#TheGreatestShowInCollegeSports pic.twitter.com/iTEmvQfkMS — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 18, 2023

The White Out tradition of the Nittany Lions traces its roots all the way back to the early 2000s. In 2002 Penn State fans were asked to wear blue in an attempt to drown the red-wearing Nebraska Cornhuskers supporters. Then in 2004, Penn State students were requested to come into the game wearing white attires, thus prompting the start of the White Out era. However, the Nittany Lions lost to the Purdue Boilermakers in the first White Out game, 20-13. Overall, though, Penn State football is 10-8 in White Out contests. The school is also on a 2-0 White Out game win streak, having defeated the Auburn Tigers in 2021 and the Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2022.

Saturday's game will also be the second White Out contest of Penn State against Iowa, which beat the Nittany Lions the first time out in 2009 to the tune of a 21-10 score.

As for the Hawkeyes, they will be hitting the field on Saturday with a different look, as they will be wearing an alternate uniform combination to the game.

Penn State football is coming off its first win in conference play, as the Nittany Lions took down the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road on Sep. 16, 30-13. They are 3-0 overall this campaign and will be looking to score their first win of the season against a ranked opponent in the form of the Hawkeyes. Iowa, on the other hand, is also undefeated through three games in 2023, but the meeting with the Nittany Lions will be the Hawkeyes' first against a Big Ten opponent this season. The Hawkeyes beat the Western Michigan Broncos on Sep. 16, 41-10.