ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Penn State Nittany Lions (13-6, 3-5 Big Ten) are on the road to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) Friday night. our College Basketball odds series with a Penn State-Iowa prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Penn State-Iowa College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Penn State-Iowa Odds

Penn State: +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +118

Iowa: -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 168.5 (-110)

Under: 168.5 (-110)

How to Watch Penn State vs. Iowa

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Penn State can score the basketball. They are fourth in the Big Ten in scoring, but they score 84.2 points per game. The Nittany Lions play at the fourth-fastest pace, and they have the fourth-highest field goal percentage. Penn State is going to hit their shots, especially if they are left open. The Hawkeyes have lost their last three conference games, and their defense has really struggled. Two of those loss saw them allow 99 and 94 points. Penn State might not get to the mid-90s, but if they hit their shots, the Nittany Lions will score above their season average.

Penn State spreads out their scoring. They have six players averaging in the double digits. Those six players combine for 72.2 points per game. Ace Baldwin is the best of the bunch. He puts up 14.1 points per game while assisting on 8.1 more baskets. In fact, Baldwin is fourth in the nation in assists per game. The Nittany Lions have multiple players that can beat, which is what makes them so dangerous. They are struggling in the Big Ten, but they have played a few close games in a row, and finally won one last time out. With these players, and their ability to score, Penn State can cover the spread.

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Penn State can score, but Iowa can score better. The Hawkeyes are a purely offensive team this season. They are first in the Big Ten, and fourth in the nation with 87.3 points per game. The Hawkeyes are shooting 50.5 percent from the field, and that ranks second in the Big Ten while their three-point percentage is the highest in the conference. If the Hawkeyes just score as they have all season, they are going to win this game with ease.

Owen Freeman, Payton Sandfort, and Josh Dix are the three players to watch. These three players average a combined 47.5 points per game. Freeman will play strong in the paint, and protect the rim defensively. These three players have to be at their best if Iowa wants to end their losing streak. If just two of the three can score above their season average, the Hawkeyes will be in great shape to cover the spread Friday night.

Final Penn State-Iowa Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very good game. Both teams are capable of putting up some massive games on the offensive side of the court. In my opinion, this game will come down to which team can make that last defensive stop. With that in mind, Penn State is the better defensive team. Iowa has just really struggled to defend this season, and it is tough to trust them to make that last stop. I will take Penn State to cover.

Final Penn State-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Penn State +2.5 (-108)