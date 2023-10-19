It is a top-ten battle between two undefeated Big Ten teams as Penn State visits Ohio State. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Penn State-Ohio State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Penn State enters the game at 6-0. One of their closest games of the season was their opening game against West Virginia. They led by just seven at the half, with a 14-7 lead. They would go on to score 17 before West Virginia answered in the second half and win 38-15. After dismantling Delaware, Penn State opened conference play It was another dominating performance for the defense against Illinois. They led 16-7 at the half and would win 30-13. That would be followed by a shutout of Iowa and then a 41-13 win over Northwestern before shutting out UMASS 63-0 last time out. They are now 3-0 in conference play, tied with Ohio State in the Big Ten East standings.

Ohio State also enters at 6-0 on the season. They opened their season with a Big Ten win, taking out Indiana 23-3. Then came their non-conference schedule with two easy wins over Youngstown State and Western Kentucky. Finally, they face Notre Dame. They had just a 3-0 lead at the half and would need a last-second touchdown by Chip Trayanum to win the game 17-14. There was a hangover the next week as they started slow against Maryland but would win 37-17 before taking care of Purdue 41-7 without some of their top weapons.

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread

Penn State is the number one passing defense in the nation. They are allowing just 121.2 yards per game. They are also second in scoring defense, allowing just eight points per game this year, sitting just behind Michigan. Overall, Penn State ranks number one in the nation in total defense. The pass rush is led by Adisa Isaac who has six sacks this year and 19 quarterback pressures. Meanwhile, Dani Dennisu-Sutton and Coziah Izzard each have three sacks this year. Overall, Penn State has 31 sacks this season.

The run defense has also been solid. Kevin Winston Jr. leads the way with seven stops for offensive failures this season in the rushing game, while Abdul Carter also has seven Carter has missed six tackles this year though in the run game. Overall, Penn State has missed just 27 tackles in six games, while forcing three fumbles. In coverage, Penn State is great. They have allowed just one touchdown this year through the air, with seven interceptions and six other dropped interceptions.

Meanwhile, Drew Allar leads the offense. Allar has completed 125 of 196 passes this year for 1,251 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has not thrown an interception this year, while only throwing one turnover-worthy pass this season. Allar has also been solid on the ground, with 105 yards and three touchdowns.

The running game for Penn State has been solid. Kaytron Allen leads the way with 372 yards and three touchdowns this season. He is getting nearly two yards downfield before first contact this year. Nicholas Singleton has 362 yards on the season on the ground as well. He is averaging 4.1 yards per carry this year and has scored six times on the ground this year.

Finally, Ohio State will have to contend with KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Lambert-Smith has hauled in 31 of 344 targets this season for 402 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, the tight end for Penn State has been a great red zone threat. Tyler Warren has brought in 16 of 21 targets with five touchdowns.

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread

If Ohio State is going to win this game, they will have to contend with a great secondary from Penn State. That is going to start with Kyle McCord. He has been solid this year, completing 109 of 174 passes this year. He has 1,651 yards passing this year, with 11 touchdowns on the season. McCord has only thrown one interception this year, and that was in the opening game with Indiana. While McCord has thrown ten big-time throws according to PFF, he also has seven turnover-worthy passes, with one in each game.

The running game for Ohio State is a combination of TreVeyon Henderson and Chip Trayanum. Henderson has run for 295 yards this year and five touchdowns. Still, he has missed the last two games due to an injury but could be back in this one. Trayanum has been the starter in the last two games. He has run for 235 yards this year with three touchdowns. Still, just 89 yards in the last two games and one score.

The receiving game is led by Marvin Harrison Jr. He has brought in 31 of 58 targets this year with 604 yards this season and five touchdowns. He has been solid after the catch this season with 223 yards after the catch on the year. Emeka Egbuka has brought in 22 of 30 targets this year for 303 yards and three scores. Still, he missed the last game as well and will be needed in this game. Cade Stover, the tight end, has been reliable as well. He has brought in 23 of 29 targets this year for 359 yards and three scores.

While Penn State has a solid passing defense, Ohio State has one as well. They are fourth in passing defense this year sitting at just 154.3 yards allowed per game this year. Ohio State sits third in points allowed per game. They allow just 9.67 points per game this season. Overall, Ohio State ranks seventh in total defense this year. The pass rush needs to get the quarterback more often. They have just 11 sacks this year with 95 quarterback pressures. In coverage this year, Ohio State has allowed four touchdowns, all of them to Davison Igbinosun. They have five interceptions this year though, with six pass breakups. That is led by Denzel Burke, who has six pass breakups and an interception this year.

Final Penn State-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

If Ohio State is without Henderson and Egbuka, this will be a much harder game for them to win. Drew Allar has been better than Kyle McCord this year. Further, the Penn State defense has been better this year as well. McCord is going to have to be perfect in this game. If he throws turnover-worthy passes, Penn State will turn them into interceptions. The defense will make a big play in this one. Expect a close game, but Penn State covers, if not outright win.

