PepsiCo finalized a multi-year “agreement” with EA Sports that will allow the former opportunities to create entertainment experiences based around the latter's newest football game, EA Sports FC 24.

“EA SPORTS is an iconic brand in the realm of football and has revolutionized fan engagement,” Said Adam Warner, Head of Global Sports and Partnerships at PepsiCo. “With PepsiCo's history and extensive involvement in football and entertainment, our brands are uniquely positioned to push the boundaries of football fandom. This partnership enables us to reach football fans and communities worldwide, and to provide them with experiences that elevate their connection to the beautiful game.”

Pepsi joins Gatorade and Lay's as one of the flagship brands for the foreseeable future. While EA Sports split with FIFA, they're securing deals everywhere else they can.

David Jackson, Vice President of Brand at EA Sports is also ecstatic for the partnership. “For years, PepsiCo's brands have been delivering memorable moments for football fans, and we're energized to incorporate that rich heritage into our own experiences as we set forth on this remarkable journey with EA SPORTS FC. We're proud to partner with PepsiCo to create more unmissable experiences that will undoubtedly captivate fans of the World's Game.”

We're not sure which “memorable moments” a can of Pepsi delivered to football fans. That being said, this could mean many things for the future of EA Sports FC.

What The Partnership Means For Pepsi, EA Sports FC 24, and Fans

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Talented athletes Vinícius Júnior and Leah Williamson will headline the various marketing activations such as entertainment crossovers, and in-game integrations. We don't the know the full specifics of their marketing tactics just yet.

For one, we'll definitely see Pepsi and PepsiCo products advertised throughout the game, whether in Stadiums, game modes, awards, etc. Additionally, Pepsi may do a marketing campaign that offers fans something in game for purchasing one of their products. For example, you a buy a bottle of Pepsi which gives you a code to earn some money in FC 24. But nothing is certain yet.

Looks like the generated fans inside EA Sports FC 24 will have to go somewhere else for a Coke.

It's been a busy couple of weeks for EA Sports. EA Sports FC's Ultimate Edition cover unveiled this week. It came at the same time where leaks revealed the game's cover athlete and release date. EA Sports is likely going to release more information on the game within the Summer. All of this, not to mention the release of Madden 24 which releases next month.

For more information on EA Sports FC 24, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.