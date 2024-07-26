The Disney + series Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 has announced its Tyson at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC): Daniel Diemer.

During a panel about the Disney+ series, they announced that Diemer will play Tyson in the upcoming season of Percy Jackson. They also posted a picture on Instagram of the actor on set with star Walker Scobell.

“New quest, new heroes,” the post's caption began. “Daniel Diemer is Tyson — next season on #PercyJackson and the Olympians.”

This fills a big void for Percy Jackson Season 2. Fans of the books will remember Tyson from The Sea of Monsters. He is half-brother of Percy.

Previously, Douglas Smith played Tyson in the movie adaptation of The Sea of Monsters in 2013. Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Robinson starred in the movie. It was the second and final installment in the Percy Jackson movie franchise.

Who is Daniel Diemer?

After making his movie debut in Bloody Blacksmith, Diemer went on to have a role in The Man in the High Castle. He subsequently appeared in movies The Half of It, Brazen, Supercell, and Little Brother. Additionally, Diemer has had roles in the TV series Black Summer, The Midnight Club, and Under the Bridge.

How social media reacted

The casting seemed to go over well with Percy Jackson fans. One joked, “0/10 casting. He's only supposed to have one eye.” This was in reference to Tyson being a Cyclops.

“Whoever is the casting director[,] please give them a raise,” another fan commented.

A different fan pointed out that Diemer and Scobell appear the same age. In real life, they are 13 years apart. The fan “cannot believe it.”

What is Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a Disney+ series adaptation of Rick Riordan's novels. The novel series consists of five novels in the main series concluding with The Last Olympian.

Since the Percy Jackson series concluded, Riordan has continued the franchise. There are the Heroes of Olympus and Trials of Apollo sequel series, as well as the Kane Chronicles, which has crossed over with Percy Jackson.

In 2023, Riordan picked up the Percy Jackson series with The Chalice of the Gods. A sequel, Wrath of the Triple Goddess, is coming on September 23, 2024.

After the two movies, the Percy Jackson series has gone to television with a new cast. Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri lead the series as Percy, Annabeth, and Grover, respectively.

Additionally, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, and Megan Mullally had recurring roles in the first season. AEW star Adam Copeland appeared as Ares, the god of war.

The first season adapted the first Percy Jackson novel, The Lightning Thief, across eight episodes. It premiered its first two episodes on December 19, 2023, before airing an episode every Tuesday through January 30, 2024.

A second season was quickly green-lit and will adapt The Sea of Monsters. If it is successful, expect The Titan's Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth, and The Last Olympian to follow.

Series star Scobell is best known for his work in The Adam Project and Secret Headquarters. However, Percy Jackson is undoubtedly his breakthrough. Leah Sava Jeffries previously appeared in Empire before making her movie debut in Beast. Aryan Simhadri has had roles in The Main Event, Cheaper by the Dozen, and an off-Broadway production of Trevor: The Musical.