The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be going into next season as the favorites once again to win the Super Bowl. As long as Patrick Mahomes is running the show at Arrowhead stadium, the Chiefs should be and will be considered contenders. It will help that Travis Kelce is there as well, but in reality it proves futile to bet against Patrick Mahomes in most scenarios. Still, there are moves that the Chiefs could make to bolster their Super Bowl chances before training camp. It seems unfair to the rest of the NFL, but one move in particular would be an absolute perfect fit. Before training camp arrives, the Chiefs need to go out and sign defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in NFL free agency.

Yannick Ngakoue is 28-years-old and about to enter the prime of his NFL career. Meanwhile, the Chiefs released Frank Clark and failed on any attempt to bring him back as he signed with the Denver Broncos. Opposite Chris Jones is a big hole in the defensive line now, and Ngakoue could come in and fill it right away. The Chiefs have had a fairly busy NFL free agency in terms of both departures and acquisitions, although the defensive line is definitely still in worse shape with Clark leaving. Adding Nkagoue would solve everything, and might even be an upgrade for the Chiefs. Yannick Ngakoue undoubtedly has suitors across NFL free agency right now, but the Chiefs present the most enticing and a winning opportunity for him. With goals of securing another Super Bowl ring, the Chiefs need to sign Yannick Ngakoue before training camp.

Yannick Ngakoue has never failed to reach eight sacks in an NFL season once, even amid the year he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens from the Minnesota Vikings. During his early years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was a primary defender of what was termed “Sacksonville.” After four years with the Jaguars he moved on, although his production has primarily stayed the same.

He has played for the Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Ravens and most recently the Indianapolis Colts over the last three seasons. Despite the inconsistency of where he has played, the consistency in production has stayed the same. Last year he had 9.5 sacks with the Colts, and the year prior he had ten even with the Raiders. It is clear that no matter where he plays he produces, which is exactly why the Chiefs need to go out and sign him. If he can arrive before training camp, Ngakoue will be ready to produce by Week 1.

Pairing Ngakoue alongside Jones on the defensive line is a match-made in heaven for the Chiefs. Jones has made claims that he plans to be the Defensive Player of the Year this year, and this comes without a threat like Ngakoue helping him out. With Ngakoue, Jones would be virtually impossible to stop, as teams would not be able to give him as much attention with another double-digit sack threat playing next to him.

The most glaring reason that the Chiefs need to sign Ngakoue is that they don’t have a clear replacement for Frank Clark. They signed Charles Omenihu and Derrick Nnadi in NFL free agency already, but neither guy figures to come in and be as good as Clark was. However, both guys would become legitimate threats if they had both Jones and Ngakoue ahead of them. Very little attention would be paid to Omenihu or Nnadi, allowing for holes all over the offensive line. It is clear that if the Chiefs want to truly replace Frank Clark, signing Yannick Ngakoue is a must.

Lastly, Yannick Ngakoue isn’t just bringing his resume and ability to produce opposite of Chris Jones if the Chiefs opt to sign him; he is bringing all of this at the prime age of 28-years-old. The Chiefs could give him a long-term contract that would lock him up for his prime at the same time they try to lock up Jones for the long-term. Jones and Nkagoue being cornerstones of their pass rush for the foreseeable future is a scary thought for the NFL amid common knowledge that the offense will always be a threat. Signing Ngakoue to a contract during his prime would all but guarantee a top pass rush for the Chiefs while knowing that Mahomes will be running the offense; declaring them perennial Super Bowl contenders with this combination would be an understatement.

All in all, signing Yannick Ngakoue would be the perfect move for the Chiefs before training camp. If this move gets done, then the rest of the NFL will not be looking forward to playing the Chiefs this upcoming season.