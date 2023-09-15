Peso Pluma found himself at the center of a controversy this week after receiving death threats from Mexican cartel in Tijuana. The threats were accompanied by the appearance of three ominous “narcomantas,” banners associated with narco organizations, scattered throughout the city.

Fortunately, authorities swiftly took action to ensure the safety of the Mexican artist.

On Thursday, they apprehended a man believed to be responsible for placing the banners. This individual is purportedly linked to the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, as stated by the regional prosecutor of Baja California.

The menacing banners carried a clear message: “This is for you, Peso Pluma. Don't show up on Oct. 14 because it will be your last performance,” allegedly signed by the cartel.

The message further accused the singer of disrespect and loose talk. Peso Pluma also received a threatening warning if he continued his stint.

Interestingly, local news organizations reported that the suspect is currently facing charges of terrorism and illegal substance possession. The terrorism charge is linked to the fear and unrest instigated in the community. Rather than the content of the message, according to a regional prosecutor in Tijuana.

Earlier this week, Tijuana Mayor Monserrat Caballero Ramírez announced increased security measures at upcoming concerts in the city. She hinted that a decision regarding Peso Pluma's scheduled concert would be made later.

Peso Pluma's rapid ascent in the music world as a corridos singer with songs referencing the narco lifestyle. And, has since drawn attention and controversy. Mayor Caballero Ramírez commented that singers like Peso Pluma glorify crime, leading to the ire of certain groups, and putting concertgoers at risk.

Despite the threats, Peso Pluma made history at the 2023 MTV VMAs by becoming the first música Mexicana singer to perform at the awards show.