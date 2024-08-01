Pete Davidson is working on his mental health. The comedian who was just on tour has checked himself into a wellness facility, People reports.

Davidson has been speaking on his mental health during his tour, which included over 200 live stand-up appearances. According to the source who informed the outlet of the news, Davidson's mental health has “always been a priority” to him.

During his tour, he joked about how he has decided to stop smoking marijuana after quitting other drugs.

“I can’t quit [weed] yet. It’s all I have left,” Davidson said, on Saturday (July 20), at his stand-up show in Atlantic City for his Pete Davidson: Rehab Tour, per the Daily Mail. “I did coke and ketamine and f–king all the pills and all that s–t.”

The last time Davidson went to rehab was in the summer of 2023. He went to a wellness facility to work on issues regarding his PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

“Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time,” a source told the outlet at the time.

Davidson has been working a lot recently including hosting Saturday Night Live last fall. The comedian worked on the show from 2014-2022. Davidson also starred in Bodies Bodies Bodies with ex Chase Sui Wonders and released his second Netflix comedy special Turbo Fonzarelli in January. His film The Home is due out later this year.

Due to Davidon recently checking into rehab, his latest tour has been canceled. He was scheduled to hit Texas, Florida, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and New York later this summer and fall.