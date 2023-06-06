If Pete Davidson was still on Saturday Night Live, and the show wasn't currently shut down because of the WGA writers' strike, he surely would have discussed this one on Weekend Update, albeit with less cussing, more level-headedness and punchier jokes. But without that luxury right now, he settled for leaving an angry rant on the voicemail of senior vice president of PETA's Cruelty Investigations Department Daphna Nachminovitch.

Davidson left an expletive-laced message for the PETA VP in response to the company calling him out for purchasing a new pet dog rather than adopting one, according to TMZ. As Davidson explains in the voicemail, “I just want to let you know I'm severely allergic to dogs, so I have to get a specific breed. I'm only not allergic to cavapoos.”

He continued, gaining steam: “And my mom's f—ing dog, who's two years old, died a week prior and we're all so sad, so I had to get a specific dog.”

The message then builds to a crescendo, with Davidson in full Hulk mode: “So why don't you do your research before you f—ing create news stories for people…” — expletive, expletive, expletive — “f— you, and suck my d—!”

When contacted by TMZ in response to the voicemail, PETA held firm, saying “If Pete had done his research, he would know that there’s no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog, that at least a quarter of dogs in shelters are purebreds, and that Petfinder has listings for homeless dogs of every breed under the sun, including the one he purchased.”

Davidson was then informed about PETA's response, to which he replied that he wasn't aware he could adopt a specific hypoallergenic dog. As for why he was so angry in the voicemail, Davidson said, “I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgement. Then this organization (PETA) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn't have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”

The whole incident has many elements of a vintage Pete Davidson Weekend Update segment — it involves his family, grief, a beloved pet — if only writers had been allowed to help him edit it a bit.