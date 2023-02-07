Peyton Manning has nothing but respect for Tom Brady, but if the former New England Patriots star is expecting another letter from him, he’s mistaken.

In a heartfelt but amusing message, Manning talked about Brady’s legendary career and shared his admiration for everything he has done in the sport. His longevity and dominance are unparalleled in the sport, and Manning knows very well how difficult it is to consistently win that long in the league.

Apparently, though, Manning gave Brady a handwritten letter–in cursive no less–and a bottle of wine when he retired after the 2021 season. And since TB12 didn’t give it back to his fellow NFL icon when he decided to unretire and play for one more year, that still counts as Peyton’s official retirement message and gift.

Peyton Manning also opened up about his rivalry with Tom Brady during his playing career. Manning spent his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, but he had the chance to move to the NFC. Nonetheless, he opted to stay in the AFC so he can keep competing with the then Patriots quarterback.

“I easily could’ve gone to a couple of NFC teams. I played against Tom a bunch and I knew eventually you’re gonna have to play them. Let me at least try to earn it,” Manning added, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

There is no doubt that Manning has all the respect for Brady, and now that they are both retired, it’s definitely great to see them look back at all their battles.