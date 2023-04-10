Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Barstool Sports’ Fore Play Crew joins an eccentric cast of playable characters in PGA Tour 2K23 as Frankie, Riggs, and Trent join the roster.

Fans of the Barstool Sports Fore Play Podcast can now play as the show’s hosts in PGA Tour 2K23. Frankie, Riggs, and Trent join the game’s roster, which now has an eccentric list of golfers, pro golfers, and golf aficionados in it. Far from the game’s initial list of 14 playable characters which only had two non-full-time pro golfers in them, the game has now 19 playable characters with the three hosts as its newest addition.

Since its launch, PGA Tour 2K23 has added Matt Fitzpatrick as the only new actual pro golfer to the roster. Meanwhile, the other 4 new characters include the trio mentioned above and sixteen-time WWE World Champion John Cena. Apart from them, NBA’s Michael Jordan and Steph Curry also are in the game.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Meanwhile, also coming to PGA Tour 2K23 is the Barstool Break 90 Ladder Challenge – Part 2, where players are challenged to break 90 in 18-hole rounds on eligible 2K Official courses as many times as possible over the course of one week. Players will be able to play online for rewards and compete between April 10 and April 16, at midnight PDT. Barstool Sports apparel items can be earned, including hats and polos, and a special hat if you play a round as Barstool Trent in-game.

This has been PGA Tour 2K23’s answer so far to the success of returning rival EA Sports PGA Tour.

While these fun and wacky additions don’t do much harm, it makes you question who 2K thinks this game really is for. PGA Tour 2K23’s 19 playable characters pale in comparison with EA Sports PGA Tour’s 22, which should show you which one has more golf-inclusive content within them. But regardless, getting to play as Steph, MJ, and John Cena in a golf game is some harmless fun that we rarely see nowadays.