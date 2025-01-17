The PGA Tour's west coast swing began this week as La Quinta, California played host to The American Express. Unfortunately, the world's best player, Scottie Scheffler, was forced to withdraw following hand surgery. He was not alone, either. World No. 2 Xander Schauffele mysteriously withdrew earlier in the week. But that is ok because Blades Brown is here.

For those who do not know, Brown is a 17-year-old golfer who left high school after his sophomore season to pursue golf. He reportedly is still taking courses online, but his focus is on the sport he loves.

This week, Brown is making his professional debut on the PGA Tour at The American Express. He is looking to best Nick Dunlap's feat last year. Dunlap won as an amateur at this same tournament, then turned pro. Coincidentally, these two talented golfers have crossed paths many times before.

Brown won the 2023 U.S. Amateur Stroke Play title. But Dunlap went on to win the U.S. Amateur Championship later that year.

The Nashville, TN native played relatively well on Thursday, considering it was his first 18 holes as a pro. He carded an Even-par 72. But at this event, scores notoriously go very low.

One day later, Brown turned it on. He is on the back nine of his round and is 8-under for the day. More impressive was his stretch of holes. Brown began his day on the back nine and birdied six straight from 12 through 17. Following a par on 18, he birdied his next two holes.

It doesn't matter how easy a course plays, anyone who can birdie eight of nine holes on the PGA Tour can play. He has four holes to play on Friday. If he can play them at 3-under, the youngster will break 60 in his pro debut.

His performance has fans online going bonkers.

“I want Blades Brown highlights,” one fan clamored. “Blades Brown, 17-year-old… ridiculous” another chimed in. Then another wrote what everyone was thinking when they heard this kid was turning pro.

“With a name like Blades Brown, this has to be the next superstar.”

Unfortunately, Golf Channel has done a very poor job of covering the biggest story in the tournament. Green Bay Packers fan Liev Schemion let his disappoint loose on the television network.

“@GolfChannel How have I not seen one shot from Blades Brown pro debut after he just made 7 birdies in 8 holes??? This should be the top story. What are you doing?”

That is certainly a fair assessment. With only a couple of elite golfers in the field, Brown will be the story all the way through Sunday.