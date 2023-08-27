Charles Barkley isn't much of a golfer, but when it comes to basketball, he knows a thing or two about the sport.

So, Charles Barkley, who is at East Lake Golf Golf Club to check out what's going on at the TOUR Championship, was asked which golfers he would start in a basketball game, and the names he mentioned are all interesting.

He even had PGA TOUR pro Justin Thomas on his team despite the pro golfer being a product of the Alabama Crimson Tide — a chief rival of Charles Barkley's alma mater, Auburn University.

“Well, I got to go with Jon Rahm because he's a neighbor of mine in Scottsdale. I got to go with Wyndham Clark because he's a neighbor in Scottsdale. I got to go with Max Homa. He's one of the favorite people in the world. I love Rory McIlroy. I do think he's just amazing and phenomenal. So I took three of my homeboys and Rory. Who's number five? I'm going to go with Justin Thomas, even though he went to sorry a*s Alabama. I still love Justin Thomas,” Charles Barkley said.

Barkley appears to have a special admiration for McIlroy, who he thinks could fare well on the hard court.

“We're in trouble already. We're putting any of these guys in a basketball game but Rory probably has the best body, so if I'm gonna put a golfer in a basketball game, it'll probably be Rory, because he is already strong-looking.”

It is at this point that I have to bring up that Tony Finau can sky.

Perhaps, Charles Barkley can still adjust his starting unit.