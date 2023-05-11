Tiger Woods has a new challenge incoming as the PGA Tour announced that they will debut the Myrtle Beach Classic for 2024 in South Carolina. The new course is part of the 2024 FedEx Cup regular season and it will be a full-field event. The PGA also said that the competition will give out 300 FedEx Cup points to the champion and the whole tournament has a $3.9 million pot, per their press release.

A new tournament in South Carolina is set to debut in 2024 ⛳️ The Myrtle Beach Classic will be one of two stops in the Palmetto State next year. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 10, 2023

This challenge will be enticing for a lot of players like Scottie Scheffler, and Jon Rahm as they add this new course to their belts. However, no other player is more important than the consensus greatest golfer of all time, Tiger Woods. He may be looking for a comeback after what happened to him in the 2023 Masters tournament where he had to withdraw from the event for the first time in his career.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite making the cut for the 23rd consecutive time at Augusta National which ties the all-time record, Tiger suffered a plantar fasciitis injury and was seen limping in the rain but still pushed through with an over-nine tournament performance to cap off his run prior to the withdrawal.

Tiger had this to say when he was asked by CBS’ Adam Silverstein,

“I don’t know how many more I have in me,” Woods said Tuesday ahead of this Masters tournament. “So, just to be able to appreciate the time that I have here and cherish the memories [is a positive].”

The 15-time major champion withdrew from the PGA Championship last year and may also not be able to attend the 2023 Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. By the time the Myrtle Beach Classic commences, Tiger has possibly healed from his injury and could make a comeback to add the South Carolina course to his resume of dominance.