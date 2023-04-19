Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. I also write things about golf. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

10 days after withdrawing from The Masters, Tiger Woods had surgery on his right ankle.

“Earlier today, Tiger Woods underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture,” read a statement posted to Tiger’s official Twitter page on Wednesday afternoon. “Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation.”

The statement noted that Woods’ surgeon, Dr. Martin O’Malley of the HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City, “determined the surgery to be successful.” No recovery timetable was included in the announcement.

The subtalar joint is located below the ankle, between the talus and heel bones. A subtalar fusion is “appropriate for diseased joints that can’t be replaced,” per footcaremd.org (h/t PGATour.com). “Once a fusion heals together, it acts as one unit and can restore function and provide significant pain relief.”

Woods was forced to bow out of The Masters amid a painful third round, largely caused by plantar fasciitis in his permanently damaged right leg as a result of his 2021 car accident. The 15-time major champion was badly limping around Augusta National through brutal weather conditions when play was suspended. He withdrew with 28 holes remaining.

Tiger also withdrew from the Hero World Challenge (a tournament he hosts) last December because of plantar fasciitis.