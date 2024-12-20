After making history during the 2024 season, Nick Dunlap was named the winner of the Arnold Palmer Award, recognizing the PGA Tour's top rookie. Dunlap became the first player ever to win both as an amateur and as a professional during his inaugural season.

Dunlap beat out Max Greyserman, Matthieu Pavon, and Jake Knapp for the prestigious honor, garnering 57% of the vote.

The 20-year-old kicked off his year in January, making history. Dunlap became the first player since Phil Mickelson in 1991 to win a PGA Tour event as an amateur. He captured the title at the American Express in La Quinta, California. That put him in the position to declare himself a professional and join the PGA Tour.

But the impressive play did not stop there.

“Nick carved out his place in the PGA Tour record book,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said Thursday. “To begin 2024 as a collegiate golfer and end it with two PGA Tour victories and among the top 50 players in the FedExCup is truly impressive.”

Indeed, Dunlap went on to capture another PGA Tour title in the fall. He won the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club. His consistent play allowed him to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He ultimately reached the second weekend before bowing out before the Tour Championship.

Nevertheless, Dunlap earned this honor. Greyserman, Pavon, and Knapp each had solid seasons in their own right. But the membership did the right thing, awarding Nick Dunlap the Rookie of the Year trophy.