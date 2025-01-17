Rory McIlroy praised LIV Golf's decision to appoint Scott O'Neil as the new CEO following Greg Norman's departure, signaling a notable shift in the organization's leadership. LIV Golf announced on Wednesday that Norman would step down, with O'Neil set to take the helm.

“He has an amazing track record with what he has done in sports, in terms of managing teams and groups of teams, ownership groups. He has got the right credentials to take over a sports league. I think for LIV it is probably a good move now they are established,” said McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy's comments on Greg Norman

The World No. 3 a long a vocal critic of the breakaway league, struck a more complimentary tone. On Wednesday, McIlroy revealed he had urged his protégé Tom McKibbin to steer clear of LIV Golf when questioned about a possible move. Although he endorsed Greg Norman’s departure as a beneficial change for LIV Golf, McIlroy still tipped his cap to “The Shark” for his contributions.

Although McIlroy has been critical of both LIV Golf and Greg Norman in the past, he acknowledged the former CEO's recent positive impact, saying: “Greg took a lot of flack the first couple of years. He is probably one of the only guys in golf who could have taken on that role. He got off the ground and you have to commend him for that, now it is time for someone with a bit more experience to take over.”

Previously, McIlroy had openly criticized Norman, even suggesting over two years ago that his resignation would help foster a better relationship between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

The incoming CEO, Scott O'Neil, is familiar with McIlroy, having attended The Showdown in December, where McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler faced off against Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

Scott O'Neil's entry bodes well for LIV Golf

During the TGL launch, golf legends Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods joined Scott O'Neil. McIlroy spoke highly of the new CEO’s impressive background, stating, “Scott was at our Showdown match in Vegas and obviously Greg was as well. Then Scott was at the first night of TGL. He has an impressive track record in sports, managing teams and ownership groups.”

Scott O'Neil steps into his role at LIV Golf during a turbulent period for men's professional golf, as the PGA Tour negotiates with LIV's Saudi backers, the Public Investment Fund (PIF). His appointment is widely regarded as a stabilizing move, bolstered by his strong working relationship with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan remains heavily engaged in negotiations with the Public Investment Fund (PIF), frequently seeking input from McIlroy, who serves as a trusted voice among players. Although the future of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf remains uncertain, McIlroy has recognized the rival league's staying power.

On January 16, LIV revealed a multiyear media deal with Fox Sports, set to commence with the league's 2025 season. This marks its third season since debuting as an “invitational series” in the summer of 2022.

The league will debut on mainstream sports television in its largest market. LIV Golf had previously aired on The CW, where it garnered low ratings due to the network's limited sports programming.