The 2025 PGA Tour season is off and running. Unfortunately, it has been without its best player though. Scottie Scheffler was injured at home on Christmas and needed surgery on his hand. That prompted his withdrawal from a few PGA Tour events already.

Thankfully, Scheffler's recovery moved along swiftly. On Friday, the World No. 1 announced that he will return to the PGA Tour next week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Scheffler's return to action ought to be a boon for golf fans and ratings alike. The PGA Tour has thus far seen low numbers. Granted, it does not help when the NFL Playoffs are happening on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Ridgewood, NJ native is coming off of a historic season. Scheffler won his second Masters title, but that was just the start of it. He went on to capture eight titles in 2024, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players, the RBC Heritage, the Memorial, an Olympic gold medal, and the Tour Championship.

Scheffler then capped off his season with a win at the Hero World Challenge in December.

He will be joined by fellow superstar Jordan Spieth at Pebble Beach. Spieth has been dealing with injuries himself and is yet to play in the 2025 season. It makes sense on several levels for the sports brightest to play next week.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM is the first of eight Signature Events. That is a series of tournaments with limited fields and larger purses, answering the exorbitant amount of money thrown at players by LIV Golf.