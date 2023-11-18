The PGA Tour will welcome back one of the greatest golfers of all-time, as Tiger Woods returns for the Hero World Challenge on Nov. 30

A legend returns. Tiger Woods is set to compete in the Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas from Nov. 30-Dec. 3, per TGR Live. It will be the golf icon's first PGA Tour event since he withdrew from the Masters in April.

It is a fitting date for Woods to begin his comeback, as the 15-time major champion hosts the annual event. He will battle 19 of the best and most well-known golfers in the game today, including Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Woods has played sparingly since his 2021 car accident and was still showing the effects of his injuries at the 2023 Masters. He made the cut but then struggled mightily in Round 3. He withdrew with an ankle injury, which required surgery a couple weeks later. The 47-year-old Woods said he is healthy now, though, as he prepares for his first competition in seven months.

Although many fans–not to mention the PGA Tour–will be excited to see Woods back in action, they must temper their expectations. He already cheated Father Time when he improbably claimed the Green Jacket at the 2019 Masters, following years of health issues and controversy. Reaching that mountaintop again feels implausible, but a weekend in The Bahamas could paint a clearer picture of what his ceiling could be going forward.

A lot has changed in the sport since Tiger Woods last hit the links in a professional capacity. The PGA and LIV Golf are working towards a merger, a new star has has been born in Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka capped off a tremendous resurgence at the PGA Championship after undergoing knee surgery in 2021.

Woods is hoping to end the year with his own remarkable comeback story and remind people why he is still the most prominent figure in golf.