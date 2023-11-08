Has PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods fully recovered from his injury at The Masters while caddying for Charlie Woods?

The Masters saw Tiger Woods struggle in the rain. Since then, he has not been able to return to the golf course fully. Instead, the main focus was for Charlie Woods to succeed his throne atop the sport. Caddying in his son's games has been his time during the recovery process. But, it might not take a long time for fans to see the master at work again. He unveiled how the process has been going on in his latest statement that may hint at a PGA Tour return, via Doug Ferguson of AP News.

“My ankle is fine. Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever. That pain is completely gone. It’s the other areas that have been compensated for,” was the delighted declaration that Tiger Woods had made about his injury.

Notably, the PGA Tour legend had not been well after The Masters. Tiger Woods immediately had his L5 and S1 vertebrae fixed. He also withdrew from the marquee tournament at Augusta National.

Although, there is a drawback amid all these positive updates, “But all the surrounding areas is where I had all my problems and I still do,. So you fix one, others have to become more hypermobile to get around it, and it can lead to some issues.”

There are still a lot of years left for Tiger Woods to spend on the course. He might even be back on the tour to contend for titles in no time. Will all of that time being Charlie Woods' caddy bring him back to a competitive form?