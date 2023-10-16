Any time you get listed among the greats of your field, it's a sign that you're doing pretty well. Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golfers of all-time. The American sensation took the world by storm during his prime, winning multiple titles at a young age. Now, a South Korean phenom is looking to achieve the same greatness as Tiger Woods during this year's PGA Tour: Tom Kim.

Tom Kim is one of the best young golfers of his generation. The South Korean star already has multiple titles to his name already, including a Shriners Children's Open win last year. This year, Kim successfully defended his title in Las Vegas. This makes Kim the youngest golfer to win three PGA Tour Titles since Tiger Woods, per ESPN Stats and Info.

At 21 years, 116 days old, Tom Kim is the youngest at the time of his 3rd PGA TOUR win since Tiger Woods in 1997 (21 years, 13 days old). pic.twitter.com/5Y7s5Lxlez — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 16, 2023

Unlike last year, Tom Kim had a considerably tougher go-around this season. While he cruised to the PGA Tour Shriners Children's Open the first time around, this season posed a larger threat in Canadian Adam Hadwin. Kim held a one-stroke lead heading into the final stretch of the tournament.

However, Hadwin made a crucial mistake at 16th hole that allowed Kim to take a comfortable lead. Hadwin's shot wandered into the water, and he missed a six-foot putt to end at par. Meanwhile, Kim was able to go for par in the same hole, giving him a two-stroke lead that he never squandered.

The win not only gave Tom Kim the record, but it also put him at 11th in the world rankings. The South Korean has been absolutely magnificent all throughout his career, and it will be fascinating to see where the young star lands by the end of his career.