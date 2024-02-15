Tiger Woods' return to the PGA Tour at Genesis Invitational creates huge betting action on golf. See more details at ClutchPoints now!

Tiger Woods is back as he returns to the PGA Tour playing at the Genesis Invitational. As a result, many golf fans are tuning in to watch the walking legend. But to take it a step further, Woods' return has generated a huge boost in betting action on the tournament.

The golf legend entered the Genesis Invitational with 125-1 odds to win the tournament. It's reportedly the biggest long shot to win a PGA Tour tournament in his career. Even so, it appears golf fans are placing bets on Tiger Woods, as eight percent of tickets are on Woods to win, according to Doug Greenberg of ESPN.

“Closing at 125-1 (via ESPN BET) to win the Genesis Invitational, Woods, who hosts the tournament, is the biggest long shot he's been for any PGA Tour event in more than 15 years, per ESPN Stats & Info. Woods' previous longest odds were 100-1 at the 2023 Genesis… Woods garnered a tournament-leading 8.0% of the tickets at BetMGM, which also saw a notable uptick in overall wagers compared to other golf tournaments with Tiger in the field.”

Tiger Woods may not be the superstar he used to be, but he's still the biggest draw in golf. The fact sports fans are ignoring his odds to win and placing bets anyway should tell you all you need to know.

The phenom golfer is currently tied 48th as of this publishing. He has a ways to go if he hopes to win the tournament. The good news is, Tiger Woods most of the sports world rooting for him to win a PGA Tour championship once again.