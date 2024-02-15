Tiger Woods made an impressive birdie putt as he started strong to begin the Genesis Invitational on Thursday.

Golf fans were excited to hear that Tiger Woods would be participating in the Genesis Invitational. However, it was not clear how well Tiger would perform given the constant injury issues he's dealt with over the years. On Thursday, Woods made a putt that will have fans remembering his prime, per PGA Tour on X (formerly Twitter).

Beautiful breaker for birdie.@TigerWoods knew it was good. pic.twitter.com/5LuPh2ncZg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 15, 2024

Woods is off to a strong start. He's currently shooting -1 through nine holes. Woods' main priority needs to be to consistently save par at the very least. Any birdies he gets will only help matters moving forward.

Jordan Spieth, who Woods hilariously trolled before the tournament, is currently tied atop the leaderboard at -5 with Patrick Cantlay.

Although PGA Tour fans weren't sure what to expect from Tiger Woods heading into the tournament, he has maintained his confidence. Before the Genesis Invitational, Woods said “a W would be nice.”

Of course, fans are surely wondering how arguably the greatest golfer of all-time is feeling from an injury standpoint. After all, it has been the injuries that have kept Woods off the golf course.

“My ankle doesn’t hurt anymore. The bones aren’t rubbing anymore,” Woods said during his pre-tournament press conference, via the PGA Tour. “Other parts of my body take the brunt of it. My back is fused. I have two different body parts that are now fused. Other parts of the body now have to adapt.”

The golf world is rooting for Tiger Woods. He's a legendary golfer and everyone is happy to see him return.