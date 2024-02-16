Will Tiger Woods' back hurt his chances in the next few rounds?

The Genesis Invitational is now in full swing. But, Tiger Woods did not have the most successful opening round. The PGA Tour legend's next-to-last swing looked off in the last holes of his day. This gave way to the likes of Patrick Cantlay and Jason Day to take advantage. All he could do was own up to the mistake but there's a caveat, via Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

“Oh, definitely, I shanked it. Well, my back was spasming the last couple of holes and it was locking up. I came down and it didn't move, and I presented the hosel first and shanked it,” Tiger Woods said.

PGA Tour legend struggles at the Genesis Invitational

His eight iron shot at The Genesis Invitational's 18th fairway was when things started to look ugly. The PGA Tour legend sent the ball flying behind a couple of trees which set him back quite a lot in the competition. He outlined that it was at this moment that he felt his back lock up.

Nonetheless, he still got two shots to hit a bogey after his shank. But, he still had to admit there was a lot of work to do if he wanted to get the win.

“Things are a little bit sore, but that's to be expected. That's nothing that we weren't prepared for, and we've got some work to do tonight and tomorrow… I'm going to be rusty, and I have to do a better job at home prepping. We need to do a better job with lifting and treating and continuation of rehab protocols, all those things. I just haven't done it in a while,” he declared

Overall, the PGA Tour great had six bogeys and five birdies which netted him a 1-under-34 in the opening round. He disclosed that there were a lot of factors, aside from his back, that affected his performance on the first day

“I struggled with the speed of the greens. I couldn't believe how fast they were today even though I made a couple. I ran a bunch by the hole today, it was very stressful,” Woods concluded.

Woods currently sits tied at 49th. Patrick Cantlay is at the top of the standings with Cameron Davis, Luke List, and Jason Day right behind him at second. Will the 15-time majors winner get to catch up?