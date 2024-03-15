The Players Championship is often thought of many in the golfing world as the sport's fifth major tournament. The tournament always attracts one of the top fields of the year, and it is a tournament that has seen Tiger Woods perform at a superior level many times over the years.
It is also a tournament that signifies golf's majors are right around the corner. The Masters tees off in April, and while Woods is not playing in this year's Players, there has been hope that he will participate in the Masters.
However, there are no indications on the superstar golfer's website that he will be in Augusta when the tournament gets underway April 11. The website has a section with Tiger's updated schedule and that section is blank.
Tiger Woods has only played in one tournament this year, and he was forced to with from the Genesis Invitational in February. He had shot a 1 over par 72 in the opening round of the tournament and was on the course in the second round when he abruptly left. All reports indicated that Tiger's withdrawal was due to illness.
That would indicate that Woods would be able to participate in several upcoming tournaments this year since the withdrawal had nothing to do with previous injuries or surgery. Most golf fans had high hopes that Tiger would be able to play in the Players as well as at least three of this year's four majors.
While the Tiger Woods website has not definitively stated that Tiger is out of the Masters, it's not a positive sign that the page is blank.