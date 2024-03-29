Defending champion Tony Finau (-9) matched Scottie Scheffler's Memorial Park course record as he zoomed past him on the leaderboard during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open on Friday.
It may have been just the type of round Finau needed to jump-start his PGA Tour season.
Finau more than survived the increasingly challenging morning conditions in Houston. The six-time PGA Tour winner, who posted a two-under 69 in Round 1, carded a seven-under 62 and held a three-stroke lead over Scheffler as the afternoon sessions — including the World No. 1 —got underway.
Finau's 62 matched the course record Scheffler (who else?) recorded at Memorial Park in the second round of the 2022 Houston Open. (Finau also shot a 62 on his way to winning the event in the fall of 2022 — the last time it was held.) Finau's lowest career PGA Tour round is 61.
Finau was fifth worst in putting on Thursday, so he put in extra work after his opening round. He said his coach noticed a “little setup change” that paid dividends, especially as the wind picked up.
At two-under for the round with five holes to play, Finau birdied the par-5 third, par-4 fourth, par-4 sixth, and the par-3 seventh (his group started on the back-nine). The fan-favorite capped off his heater in style with an eagle chip-and-run from the fringe on the par-5 eighth.
“You just kind of take it a shot at a time, you're not thinking about the score too much,” Finau said about plowing through the windy second nine. “The putter just got hot … It's quite strange how this game works. You're never thinking ahead too much.”
Finau, ranked 30th in the Official World Golf Ranking, has underwhelmed through the first third of 2024. He's made eight of nine cuts, but only has one top-10 — a sixth-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January.
On Wednesday, the 34-year-old sounded optimistic that the friendly confines of Memorial Park could be just what the doctor ordered.
“I've been working hard,” he said. “I haven't got the results out of the season that I would've liked, especially leading into major championship months. But the work continues. It's always a work in progress. I know I'm always one thought, one swing, away from a spark … Looking to maybe spark something in the game this week for sure.”
Finau was grouped with Wyndham Clark and Si-Woo Kim for the first two rounds in Houston.
“Our last nine holes, we had good 15 miles per hour wins,” Clark said about Finau. “He made everything. He hit it amazing. He made a lot of putts. It was fun to watch.”
Clark — coming off runner-ups to Scheffler at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and heartbreakingly, the Players Championship — is two-under heading into the weekend, despite injuring his back while training on Monday.
“I was a little tight today, it's getting better every day,” he said. “I'm not at my best. I kind of feel like I shot the worst score I could for the two rounds. All in all, making the cut and battling the back, I'd say it's solid thus far.”
Clark sounded confident that his pain should be gone in time for The Masters (April 11-14).
Scheffler, meanwhile, got rolling in the afternoon. Put the Jaws theme over this:
Like Scheffler, Finau is one of golf's most effective ball-strikers, so any round that features quality putting results tends to be a birdie-fest. As always for the major-less Finau, the question won't be whether he can stay hot in Houston, though that would be nice.
Can he bring the heat to Augusta?