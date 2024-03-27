Wyndham Clark, who has a real case as the second-best player on the PGA Tour right now, suffered a concerning back injury while training at a gym near his home in Scottsdale on Monday, he revealed ahead of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
“I was working out,” Clark said at his pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday at Memorial Park. “Body's been really healthy and I just got caught in an awkward spot doing a lift and (my) back went. It's not something that happens regularly, but it happened, and you live and you learn.
“Just kind of like a muscle,” he continued. “Well, I threw it out. I was in pretty bad shape yesterday, but fortunately, I have a great team that has gotten me to be able to swing and hit. So, we flew in early yesterday morning. I was only really able to chip and putt, then I did a bunch of rehab and I was able to hit balls today.
“So just in a short time I've improved a ton and I think I'll be ready for tomorrow.”
🚨Wyndham Clark injured his back but says he’ll be able to play tomorrow 🚨 pic.twitter.com/5qy20PzaRD
— Golfbet (@Golfbet) March 27, 2024
Barring an unforeseen, last-minute setback, Clark plans to make his start at Memorial Park, though the back injury will be something to monitor going forward. Clark, currently No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking and second in the FedEx Cup standings, is 15 days away from making his debut at The Masters.
Clark said he considered dropping out of the Texas Children's Houston Open but wanted to participate in Wednesday's pro-am with children associated with the event's sponsor.
“I wanted to give it my best effort. I had a dinner last night that I wanted to be a part of and I knew I was playing with kids today that were battling with heart transplants and cancer, so I wanted to make sure I could be here for that.”
Clark — who ranks third in total strokes gained in 2024 — won the rain-shortened AT&T Pebble Beach in January after firing a course-record 60 on Saturday. He finished T2 at the Players Championship in heartbreaking fashion, as his birdie putt on the 18th hole to force a playoff lipped out. Clark also finished runner-up to Scottie Scheffler at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill the week before.
Clark has the second-shortest odds to win in Houston, behind Scheffler.
“I'm going to give it my best effort tomorrow and hopefully I can play and compete,” he said. “If not, I've got to get ready for tournaments to come after this. I've been playing some good golf coming off of two second places. If you take Scottie Scheffler out of the field, I might have two wins. So, I've played really good and I feel good about my game.”
Clark will be partnered with defending champion Tony Finau and contender Si Woo Kim for the first two rounds of the Houston Open. Their group tees off at Memorial Park at 12:53 p.m. ET on Thursday.
The 30-year-old's ascendence from journeyman to 2023 U.S. Open champion was documented in Season 2 of Netflix's Full Swing.