Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles Week 6 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys is must see television. There will be stars all over the field, on both sides of the ball for both teams. That is probably why this game will be in primetime on Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles are the last unbeaten team in the NFL. Not many people saw that coming when the season started. They are 5-0 after beating the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 last week. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are just one game back at 4-1. All four wins have come with Cooper Rush as the starting quarterback. That’s pretty impressive.

Despite being undefeated, there are still some questions about this Eagles team. After all, the only winning team they have beaten in the Minnesota Vikings. That was at home in primetime and we all know what Kirk Cousins does when the lights shine brightest (2-10 as a starter).

So, let’s get to our Eagles Week 6 predictions for their game against the Cowboys.

4. Miles Sanders, Eagles ground game slows down Cowboys pass rush

One of the key matchups in this game is how well the Eagles will fare against the Cowboys pass rush. Through five weeks, the Cowboys are 2nd in the NFL with 20 sacks. They have dominated every offensive line they have faced thus far. Micah Parsons has not only lived up to his rookie hype, but has surpassed it. A lot of people consider him the best pass rusher in all of football already.

But what is the best way to neutralize a lethal pass rush? Run the football, effectively if possible. Eagles running back Miles Sanders is 4th in the NFL with 414 yards rushing.

NFL rushing leaders through Week 5 1. Nick Chubb (593)

2. Saquon Barkley (533)

3. Nick Chubb after contact (415)

4. Miles Sanders (414)

5. Dameon Pierce (412) — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) October 10, 2022

You should expect a heavy dose of Sanders, along with the rest of the Eagles tailbacks in this game. Kenneth Gainwell is almost 100% healthy and Boston Scott is a versatile back that could see work as well.

It will be paramount that Philadelphia established some sort of a running game.

3. Eagles defense forces Cooper Rush into 2+ turnovers

If I told you a month ago that I’m suggesting Cooper Rush would turn it over twice in a game, you would probably respond saying ‘duh.’ But that is no longer the case. The Cowboys with the Eagles for the NFL lead with only two turnovers this season. Rush is yet to throw an interception or fumble.

But if you look at his performances, he’s been asked to do less and less. In the Cowboys Week 5 win over the Rams, Rush completed 10 of 16 passes for just 102 yards without a touchdown. He was also sacked three times. The week prior, he completed just 15 passes against the Washington Commanders. He did throw two touchdown passes that game, but the Eagles secondary is far superior.

Not to mention, unlike last season, this year the Eagles are taking the ball away.

Eagles now have 11 takeaways. They had 16 all last year. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) October 9, 2022

They are tied for the NFL lead with 11 takeaways after just 16 all of last season.

There is not a weakness on this Philadelphia defense. Their defensive line is stout. Their linebacking corps are very good and their secondary is ridiculously good. The Cowboys have been able to ease Rush into the game, establishing a ground game. I don’t think that’s happening in this matchup.

Without a running game, the Cowboys will be forced to let Rush throw. I expect their offense to be behind down and distance. That will allow the edge rushers to tee off and the corners to make plays on the ball. Cooper Rush’s streak of no turnovers will end Sunday night.

2. Jalen Hurts struggles in the passing game

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is playing fantastic football this year. He is among the league leaders in efficiency, competing over 67 percent of his passes. He’s also only thrown two interceptions. However, he does only have four passing touchdowns this year. Granted, part of that is because he has six rushing touchdowns.

Nevertheless, the Cowboys defense is just as good as Philly’s. Things are not going to come easy for Hurts in this game. The last two games, the Jaguars and Cardinals held Hurts in check through the air. That did come at the expense of him wreaking havoc on the ground. Don’t expect a huge day out of AJ Brown or DeVonta Smith.

1. Eagles win a close, low-scoring affair

It’s possible that the punters will be the busiest players on the field Sunday night. Both defenses are playing so well right now. The Eagles possess more play makers offensively, and have a more experienced quarterback. For that reason, I will take the Eagles to win a close, tightly contested ball game playing in the teens and low 20’s.