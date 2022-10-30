Eagles’ AJ Brown questions Pittsburgh’s plan after career-high game

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a plan on how to thwart the Philadelphia Eagles’ run towards the first-ever perfect 17-0 regular season record. They wanted to shut Nick Sirianni’s entire offense down, sure, what team wouldn’t, but Pittsburgh made a point of trying to stop Jalen Hurts from beating them with his legs, even if that meant giving A.J. Brown, receiver destined for the Pro Bowl, one-on-one looks on the outside.

Needless to say, that didn’t go particularly well.

Facing off largely against Ahkello Witherspoon, Pittsburgh’s 2021 trade acquisition who signed a two-year extension with the team back in March, Brown was consistently given man-on-man opportunities down the sidelines and rewarded Jalen Hurts’ confidence with not one, not two, but three first-half touchdowns on the way to a 156-yard performance; good for the best mark of “1K Always Open’s” still-young career.

So what gives? How were the Eagles able to dominate the Steelers’ secondary and consistently get the ball to Brown despite everyone in The Linc knowing Hurts was going to go back to his guy over and over again? Simple: Hurts played the numbers game. Because Pittsburgh consistently kept a spy around in case Hurts decided to get up and go, QB1 was able to read the defense, see where the Steelers decided to put their safeties, and made the “right” read to take advantage of the deficiencies in Teryl Austin’s defensive scheme.

Considering Brown’s pedigree, single coverage is basically open, as if he’s even with a defender when the ball goes up, he’s probably leaving with another reception on the box score.

When asked about the consistent diet of single coverage he was fed by Pittsburgh by Steelers reporter Chris Adamski, Brown declared that “being in single coverage, my eyes light up.” Asked further about his monster day and his uncanny ability to come down with the ball when he and a defender go up for it, Brown delivered a quote that will live on in the hearts and minds of Philly fans for quite some time.

“My ball or nobody’s.”

Fortunately, when you catch six passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns, it’s pretty safe to say that ball might have Brown’s name on it.

Swole Batman has his Philadelphia Eagles quarterback’s back.

Once upon a time, a tearful Terrell Owens declared, “that’s my quarterback” about Tony Romo, the Dallas Cowboys legend who is now calling games instead of playing in them. While that moment has been meme’d out the wazoo for the sheer ridiculousness of TO’s delivery, Brown echoed the former Eagles’ great after his own career-high effort in midnight green, promising to have his guy’s back just like he has his.

“We’re just having fun and playing for each other,” Brown said. “I’m pretty sure he (Jalen Hurts) knows he has my back, and I know he’s got mine so I just think that’s exactly what this is.”

Like Hurts, who was happy to pass the glory off to his teammates, Brown, too, wanted to express the sheer joy he has putting on an Eagles jersey and going to work with his fellow Batmans, even if it was hard to put the feeling into words.

“We’re having fun,” Brown continued. “This whole offense, this team, we’re just enjoying each other. Kelce on the sidelines with a Batman mask, we’re thinking about things to do and we’re doing it, you know? I mean, it’s so fun I don’t have the words for it. We’re just enjoying each other, and playing ball, doing what we love.”

Honestly, what better way to close out the day than with a quote like that, Philadelphia Eagles fans?