The Philadelphia Phillies did their part in the regular season, winning the NL East with a 95-67 record. This led to a first-round bye in the postseason, and home-field advantage against the New York Mets in the Division Series. Unfortunately, the Phillies did not rise to the occasion, as the Mets beat them 3-1. Once again, Philadelphia followed up a successful regular campaign, only to follow up with postseason disappointment. The Phillies' hole in center field should be filled by one man, and one man only: Mike Trout.

There are multiple avenues where the Phillies could improve, most notably in the outfield. Nick Castellanos hasn't lived up to his big contract, and Kyle Schwarber mostly DHs. Brandon Marsh has been inconsistent, and Johan Rojas has fallen flat. So, bringing in at least one new starter could be useful. Max Kepler was signed on a one-year deal, but center field is still an area that needs to be addressed.

Here's where things can get interesting: what if Phillies president of baseball operations David Dombrowski and his staff called the Los Angeles Angels and asked for the availability of Trout? Yes, Trout has a high salary, and he's under contract for the next few years. Yes, there are a few other areas that could cause problems for Los Angeles. There are areas that could cause problems for Philly as well. Yet, this could work out for both sides. Let's take a look at it from the perspectives of the Angels and the Phillies.

Mike Trout homecoming could be big win for Phillies

Imagine Trout in center field on a regular basis. The Phillies' attendance records would likely be broken. Fans will flock to Citizens Bank Park to see the return of this favored son. His love of Philly sports teams, particularly the Eagles, is well known. Furthermore, Trout is from nearby New Jersey, and lives back at home in the offseason. Therefore, his appearance at major Philadelphia sporting events, especially during the offseason, is already a regular occurrence. If he was traded to the Phillies, those appearances would almost certainly increase for the foreseeable future.

Yes, the contract would be a lot to take on. The remaining length (six years, including this upcoming season) and dollar amount (almost $223 million) is a high figure, especially for a team that has other holes. Yet, the spot in the outfield is likely the biggest one that needs to be filled. Trading for someone like Trout to play most of the time in the outfield yet also has cover in Marsh and others to spell him, would be a win for both sides.

The question is, what would a deal look like for Dombrowski and the Phillies? Giving up at least one higher-level prospect, and probably a young major leaguer, could be a good place to start. The Angels need to improve across the diamond, except at catcher. The outfield and third base are the two biggest holes that need to be addressed, along with starting pitching. Who should GM Perry Minasian ask for from Philadelphia?

Angels could form potential future core in Trout trade

Let's take a peek at who the Angels could use, particularly the sooner, the better. Aidan Miller and Andrew Painter are likely untouchable in a deal like this, for a variety of reasons. However, the Angels should ask about outfielder Justin Crawford. They should also ask on Mick Abel, a starting pitcher on the cusp of the majors. Although his stuff might play better out of the bullpen, the Angels would be better served to see if he could stay in the starting rotation long term.

Other arms that are close to the majors include right-handers Jean Cabrera, Seth Johnson, Michael Mercado and Griff McGarry. Yet, if Los Angeles can prise both Crawford and Abel away from the Phillies, in addition to getting rid of the entirety of Trout's contract, then this would be a win for Minasian in his staff. Here's what a potential deal could look like for both sides:

Phillies acquire: OF Mike Trout (from LAA)

Angels acquire: OF Justin Crawford (PHI No.3 prospect, according to MLB.com), SP Mick Abel (No.4)

This trade would be a win for both sides. Crawford has quickly risen from first-round pick to impact prospect, and Abel should be able to help the major league pitching staff right away. Another arm like Cabrera or Johnson would send the return package through the roof. Meanwhile, the Phillies would add another star to a team that could use someone like him. This is definitely one trade that could alter the power balance in the NL and in the MLB as a whole. Would both teams pull the trigger? Only one way to find out.